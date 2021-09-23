STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Dalits fleeced over scheme. says CLP

The State government has announced Chintakani as one of the four mandals in the State to implement the scheme.

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary during the public meeting in Huzurabad, on Monday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary during the public meeting in Huzurabad. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A few middlemen are asking anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh from Dalit families for the latter to avail the Dalit Bandhu scheme in its first phase in Chintakani mandal.The State government has announced Chintakani as one of the four mandals in the State to implement the scheme. The Dalits, most of whom are poor, are struggling to meet the middlemen’s demands and some of them are afraid that if they don’t pay them, they won’t get the scheme’s benefits.

Some middlemen are targetting dalits who don’t support the ruling party, telling them they won’t get the benefits as they don’t support TRS, unless the dalits pay them. CLP leader Mallubatti Vikramarka alleged that TRS leaders in the mandal are forcing Dalits to join the TRS party by saying they can only avail the scheme by doing so.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Bandhu scheme Telangana
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp