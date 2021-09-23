Telangana to sell fish, meat online soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav disclosed that the State government would soon procure fish and red meat directly from fishermen and sheep-rearers through Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd and Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd.

Addressing media persons during his tour of New Delhi on Wednesday, the Minister said branding of the procured meat would be done by the government, which would then sell it in government’s outlets and online outlets, in addition to exploring the possibility of exporting it to other States and countries. The fish wealth has increased across all irrigation tanks in the State, still fishermen are not being able to sell fish at a profitable price, which is why 200 mobile outlets have been launched to enable fishermen to sell live and dry fish on wheels, he said.