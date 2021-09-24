STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

31 STPs in Greater Hyderaabad region accorded priority

The present sewage generation in the GHMC area is 1650 MLD while the treatment capacity is 772 MLD through 25 STPs, which accounts  for 46.78 per cent of the treatment capacity.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, said that as many as 31 STPs have been prioritised in Greater Hyderabad in three packages at an estimated cost of Rs 3,866.11 crore.“Package 1, which will cost of Rs 1,230.21 crore, will cover eight STPs of 402.5 MLD capacity north of Musi. Package 2 will cost Rs 1,355.13  crore and cover six STPs of 480.5 MLD capacity south of Musi. Package-3 covers 17 STPs  of 376.5 MLD capacity and its cost will be Rs 1280.87 crore, including O&M for 15 years for Kukatpally-Hussainsagar lake catchment,” he informed. 

The present sewage generation in the GHMC area is 1650 MLD while the treatment capacity is 772 MLD through 25 STPs, which accounts  for 46.78 per cent of the treatment capacity.The Minister also said that housing colonies situated beyond the ‘Gramakanta’ extent of villages will not be covered under this project. Various residential welfare associations have approached the government and requested it to extend the water supply infrastructure to their colonies on par with the Mission Bhagiratha programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Hyderaabad
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp