31 STPs in Greater Hyderaabad region accorded priority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, said that as many as 31 STPs have been prioritised in Greater Hyderabad in three packages at an estimated cost of Rs 3,866.11 crore.“Package 1, which will cost of Rs 1,230.21 crore, will cover eight STPs of 402.5 MLD capacity north of Musi. Package 2 will cost Rs 1,355.13 crore and cover six STPs of 480.5 MLD capacity south of Musi. Package-3 covers 17 STPs of 376.5 MLD capacity and its cost will be Rs 1280.87 crore, including O&M for 15 years for Kukatpally-Hussainsagar lake catchment,” he informed.

The present sewage generation in the GHMC area is 1650 MLD while the treatment capacity is 772 MLD through 25 STPs, which accounts for 46.78 per cent of the treatment capacity.The Minister also said that housing colonies situated beyond the ‘Gramakanta’ extent of villages will not be covered under this project. Various residential welfare associations have approached the government and requested it to extend the water supply infrastructure to their colonies on par with the Mission Bhagiratha programme.