Hearing on MLA Chennamaneni’s citizenship adjourned to October 21

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned a writ petition filed by Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh to October 21, 2021 for elaborate arguments in the physical mode. Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with the petition filed by the MLA seeking to set aside the order passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union of India through which he was declared to be “not a citizen of India” on the ground that he had citizenship of Germany.

The senior counsel appearing for Congress leader Adi Srinivas — the complainant before the Union Ministry, disputing Ramesh’s claim, informed the judge that Chennamaneni Ramesh was a German citizen. The counsel said the MLA had obtained a German passport in 2013 and later got it renewed till 2023. He further approached the Indian Embassy in Germany and obtained an ‘Overseas Citizen of India’ (OSI) Card, which is issued to nationals of other countries. Chennamaneni Ramesh’s Counsel Y Rama Rao urged the court to hear the petition through a physical mode as the voluminous records furnished by Ramesh needed to be looked into before an order was passed.