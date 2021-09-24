STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains persist in parts of Telangana due to cyclonic circulation

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Telangana, different parts of the State continued to record moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Telangana, different parts of the State continued to record moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday.As of 7 pm, Sirgapoor in Sangareddy received the highest rainfall of 95 mm, followed by Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (71.3 mm), Indervelly in Adilabad (68.3 mm) and Mudhole in Nirmal (65.8 mm). Many parts of the GHMC witnessed moderate rainfall, with Kukatpally reporting the highest of 32 mm.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 59.1 mm was recorded at Andhole in Sangareddy. Under GHMC limits, the highest rainfall of 11.1 mm was recorded at Rajendranagar. The maximum temperature of 34.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Chinthakani (Khammam) and the minimum of 20.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Chitkul.The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Peddapally, Bhupalapally, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Warangal (R) on Friday.

Cattle grazers trapped in vagu
Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district witnessed heavy downpour on Thursday. Citizens in the interior regions faced transport troubles with rivers and streams inundating roads and bridges. Four cattle grazers got stuck in the overflowing Chickman Vagu at Sirikonda mandal. Locals and officials rushed to the spot and saved them after a two-hour-long operation

