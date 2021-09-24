KCR to visit Delhi again to discuss Telangana’s key issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit after the completion of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the State Legislature. This is his second visit to Delhi in this month. During the trip, he will discuss the pressing issues of the State with Union Ministers.

Rao will meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on September 25. According to sources, the Chief Minister may raise issues relating to the Ministry’s gazette notification. The notification put several completed and operationalised projects in the Schedule-2, terming them as unapproved. The notification stated that “if approvals are not obtained within six months after the publication of this notification, full or partial operation if any of the said ongoing unapproved projects shall cease to operate”. This is a cause of concern for Telangana, as several “unapproved projects” were sanctioned by the erstwhile AP government and are now benefitting a large number of farmers.

For example, Kalwakurthy, AMR LIS, Bhaktaramdas, Thummilla, Nettempadu, Purushottampatnam, Venkatanagara, Ramappa-Pakhala and others were listed as “unapproved.” Rao, during his meeting with Shekhawat, may request the Centre to defer the six month period, as obtaining permissions for unapproved projects may take beyond six months.

The Chief Minister will participate in the Home Ministry’s meeting on September 26, along with Chief Ministers of all Maoist-affected States. The State government has already requested the Centre to bear the entire expenditure for laying roads in Maoist-affected areas in the State. The Central government is sanctioning roads in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). It is currently a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) and being implemented in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the State. However, the State wanted the Centre to bear the entire cost instead of putting it under CSS.

The Chief Minister will also meet Union Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday and discuss the paddy procurement issue. The Food Corporation of India recently announced that it would not procure the entire boiled rice from the State, causing the farmers a lot of worry.