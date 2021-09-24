STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Podu ryots accuse officials of destroying crops in Telangana

Pointing out that the TRS leaders had previously promised to provide pattas to podu cultivators, he slammed the pink party for not keeping its promises.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A podu farmer gathers the crops that were found destroyed, at Kottur village.

A podu farmer gathers the crops that were found destroyed, at Kottur village.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Kottur village in Khammam district on Thursday when a group of tribal podu cultivators staged a rasta roko on the Palvancha-Aswaraopet road alleging that the Forest Department officials destroyed their crops late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, about 20 tribal families in the village have been cultivating in 50 acres of podu land for several years now. However, the forest officials claim that the land belongs to the government and have been trying to get hold of it. Amid this threat, the ryots grew cotton crop in the entire 50 acres this year as well, by investing `20,000 for each acre.

“We were in the field till Wednesday evening. Everything was fine at that time. However, someone entered the land after we left for home and destroyed the entire crop. We were heartbroken after seeing it on Thursday morning,” the ryots said.

Soon after noticing it, the farmers rushed to Mulakalapalli mandal headquarters and staged a dharna demanding stern action against the forest officials who allegedly committed the heinous act. Rythu Sangham district joint secretary A Satyanarayana condemned the act and demanded that the authorities crack the whip on officials responsible. Pointing out that the TRS leaders had previously promised to provide pattas to podu cultivators, he slammed the pink party for not keeping its promises.

When contacted, Forest Range Officer K Anil said that the allegations were baseless. “We are not responsible for the incident,” he said. “There is no need to do such a thing after its dark. We will do it in broad daylight, if required,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam tribal podu cultivators
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp