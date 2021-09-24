Podu ryots accuse officials of destroying crops in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Kottur village in Khammam district on Thursday when a group of tribal podu cultivators staged a rasta roko on the Palvancha-Aswaraopet road alleging that the Forest Department officials destroyed their crops late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, about 20 tribal families in the village have been cultivating in 50 acres of podu land for several years now. However, the forest officials claim that the land belongs to the government and have been trying to get hold of it. Amid this threat, the ryots grew cotton crop in the entire 50 acres this year as well, by investing `20,000 for each acre.

“We were in the field till Wednesday evening. Everything was fine at that time. However, someone entered the land after we left for home and destroyed the entire crop. We were heartbroken after seeing it on Thursday morning,” the ryots said.

Soon after noticing it, the farmers rushed to Mulakalapalli mandal headquarters and staged a dharna demanding stern action against the forest officials who allegedly committed the heinous act. Rythu Sangham district joint secretary A Satyanarayana condemned the act and demanded that the authorities crack the whip on officials responsible. Pointing out that the TRS leaders had previously promised to provide pattas to podu cultivators, he slammed the pink party for not keeping its promises.

When contacted, Forest Range Officer K Anil said that the allegations were baseless. “We are not responsible for the incident,” he said. “There is no need to do such a thing after its dark. We will do it in broad daylight, if required,” he added.