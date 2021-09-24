Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appears before SC commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who is also the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Telangana government to probe the death of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019 in an ‘encounter’, on Thursday, deposed before the three-member inquiry commission formed by the Supreme Court.

The SIT comprises K Apoorva Rao, SP, Wanaparthy district, P Sridhar Reddy, then DSP, Sangareddy, Uday Kumar Reddy, DCP, Mancherial, Surender Reddy, Addl DCP of Rachakonda, M Sridhar Reddy, IT Cell, Rachakonda, Raja Shekar Raju, CI, Koratala, Venu Gopal Reddy, then Inspector, DCRB, Sangareddy.

During the deposition, Bhagwat explained to the commission the nature of the investigation carried out by a few members of the SIT, whom the counsel for the commission referred to.

The counsel asked him to describe the investigation carried out by Uday Kumar Reddy, P Sridhar Reddy, M Sridhar Reddy, Rajashekar Raju and Venu Gopal Reddy. Bhagwat said M Sridhar Reddy assisted the investigation officer (IO) in the case J Surender Reddy, Additional DCP, Rachakonda in technical aspects, by collecting call details from various service providers and also in locating CCTV cameras en route in Rachakonda, starting from Central Prison, Cherlapally to Tarnaka.

Venu Gopal Reddy assisted the IO J Surender Reddy in depositing firearms and other material from Forensic Science Laboratory at Hyderabad to Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Delhi, Bhagwat said.

