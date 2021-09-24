STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appears before SC commission

During the deposition, Bhagwat explained to the commission the nature of the investigation carried out by a few members of the SIT, whom the counsel for the commission referred to.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat (File photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who is also the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Telangana government to probe the death of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019 in an ‘encounter’, on Thursday, deposed before the three-member inquiry commission formed by the Supreme Court. 

The SIT comprises K Apoorva Rao, SP, Wanaparthy district, P Sridhar Reddy, then DSP, Sangareddy, Uday Kumar Reddy, DCP, Mancherial, Surender Reddy, Addl DCP of Rachakonda, M Sridhar Reddy, IT Cell, Rachakonda, Raja Shekar Raju, CI, Koratala, Venu Gopal Reddy, then Inspector, DCRB, Sangareddy.
During the deposition, Bhagwat explained to the commission the nature of the investigation carried out by a few members of the SIT, whom the counsel for the commission referred to.

The counsel asked him to describe the investigation carried out by Uday Kumar Reddy, P Sridhar Reddy, M Sridhar Reddy, Rajashekar Raju and Venu Gopal Reddy. Bhagwat said M Sridhar Reddy assisted the investigation officer (IO) in the case J Surender Reddy, Additional DCP, Rachakonda in technical aspects, by collecting call details from various service providers and also in locating CCTV cameras en route in Rachakonda, starting from Central Prison, Cherlapally to Tarnaka.

Venu Gopal Reddy assisted the IO J Surender Reddy in depositing firearms and other material from Forensic Science Laboratory at Hyderabad to Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Delhi, Bhagwat said.

CP apprises panel of SIT investigation
During the deposition, Rachakonda CP and the head of the SIT Mahesh Bhagwat explained to the commission the nature of the investigation carried out by a few members of the SIT, whom the counsel for the commission referred to

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp