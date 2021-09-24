STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 5,000 crore push for drinking water supply, sewerage network in Hyderabad outskirts

State Cabinet which met recently, approved the proposals submitted by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

water, drinking water

For representational purposes  (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday sanctioned a whopping Rs 5,066 crore to strengthen the sewerage network and to provide drinking water to ULBs as well as gram panchayats not just within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) but those outside the GHMC limits which come under the jurisdiction of the HMWS&SB. 

“This is the first time such a huge amount has been allocated for improving drinking water supply and Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs). The works will be grounded shortly and they will be completed in a span of two years,” Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said. Addressing a press conference, Rama Rao said the 

State Cabinet which met recently, approved the proposals submitted by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development. “The new infrastructure is being created keeping in view the people’s needs for the next 10 years,” he said. While the government sanctioned Rs 3,866.21 crore for a comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA), it allocated Rs 1,200 crore for construction of additional service reservoirs of 137 MLD and for laying of additional pipelines spread across 2,100 km.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewerage network drinking water GHMC Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp