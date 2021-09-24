Rs 5,000 crore push for drinking water supply, sewerage network in Hyderabad outskirts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday sanctioned a whopping Rs 5,066 crore to strengthen the sewerage network and to provide drinking water to ULBs as well as gram panchayats not just within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) but those outside the GHMC limits which come under the jurisdiction of the HMWS&SB.

“This is the first time such a huge amount has been allocated for improving drinking water supply and Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs). The works will be grounded shortly and they will be completed in a span of two years,” Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said. Addressing a press conference, Rama Rao said the

State Cabinet which met recently, approved the proposals submitted by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development. “The new infrastructure is being created keeping in view the people’s needs for the next 10 years,” he said. While the government sanctioned Rs 3,866.21 crore for a comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA), it allocated Rs 1,200 crore for construction of additional service reservoirs of 137 MLD and for laying of additional pipelines spread across 2,100 km.