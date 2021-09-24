Singur project continues to get heavy inflows

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: With heavy rains in its catchment areas, the Singur project has been receiving heavy inflows for the past few days. Incessant downpour in Karnataka has also contributed to the reservoir witnessing huge inflows.

The Manjeera river too has been in spate for over a week. Meanwhile, the officials are currently releasing water from the downstream area of Manjeera reservoir into the Nizamsagar project as the water level in Singur has already reached the threshold.

According to officials, about 18 tmcft of water was released from the Singur project during this monsoon. By Thursday evening, the inflows and outflows at Singur were 24,114 cusecs and 34,673 cusecs respectively.