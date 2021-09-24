STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: 14 Maoists join social mainstream

The 14 activists decided to quit the party as they were unable to bear the harassment of the party leadership. 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 14 militia members of the CPI (Maoist) party’s Cherla area committee surrendered before the district police and CRPF 141 battalion here, on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt said that they were forced to joining the banned outfit by its top leaders. The 14 activists decided to quit the party as they were unable to bear the harassment of the party leadership. 

The surrendered militia members said that the party leadership used to make them do things against their will. Recently, they were forced to attend a training programme at Pesarlapadu, Puttapadu and Chanda areas in Chhattisgarh.

