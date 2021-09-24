STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly session to commence today

The Assembly Speaker directed the officials to provide immediate answers and information to the matters raised by the members.

Published: 24th September 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Assembly

Telangana Assembly (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Legislature session will commence on Friday at 11 am. The number of working days will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Friday. Subjects like Dalit Bandhu scheme, agriculture, Covid-19 situation and others may be discussed in the State Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister is expected to give a statement in the Assembly on Dalit Bandhu. 

State Legislative Council pro tem chairman V Bhupal Reddy and State Legislative Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu held a meeting here on Thursday regarding the arrangements for the session. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials too were present. 

Addressing the meeting, the Assembly Speaker directed the officials to provide immediate answers and information to the matters raised by the members. The nodal officers of the respective departments should be present in the officers box for the session, he said. 

The Speaker asked the officials to provide answers to the questions raised in the previous session. The Speaker wanted the officials to implement Covid-19 protocols in the premises of the Assembly and the Council. He said that the Assembly sessions in the State were held in a meaningful manner when compared to other States.

Dalit Bandhu scheme, pandemic on agenda
Subjects like Dalit Bandhu scheme, agriculture, Covid-19 situation and others may be discussed in the State Legislative Assembly. The CM is expected to give a statement on Dalit Bandhu

TS wants Centre to bear cost of roads in LWE areas
The Chief Minister will participate in the Home Ministry’s meeting on September 26, along with Chief Ministers of all Maoist-affected States. The Centre is sanctioning roads in areas of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), for which the State wants the Centre to bear the cost

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Assembly
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp