Telangana Assembly session to commence today

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Legislature session will commence on Friday at 11 am. The number of working days will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Friday. Subjects like Dalit Bandhu scheme, agriculture, Covid-19 situation and others may be discussed in the State Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister is expected to give a statement in the Assembly on Dalit Bandhu.

State Legislative Council pro tem chairman V Bhupal Reddy and State Legislative Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu held a meeting here on Thursday regarding the arrangements for the session. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials too were present.

Addressing the meeting, the Assembly Speaker directed the officials to provide immediate answers and information to the matters raised by the members. The nodal officers of the respective departments should be present in the officers box for the session, he said.

The Speaker asked the officials to provide answers to the questions raised in the previous session. The Speaker wanted the officials to implement Covid-19 protocols in the premises of the Assembly and the Council. He said that the Assembly sessions in the State were held in a meaningful manner when compared to other States.

TS wants Centre to bear cost of roads in LWE areas

The Chief Minister will participate in the Home Ministry’s meeting on September 26, along with Chief Ministers of all Maoist-affected States. The Centre is sanctioning roads in areas of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), for which the State wants the Centre to bear the cost