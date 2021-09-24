STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court issues notice to top official over land compensation

 The bench observed that until and unless the Finance Secretary released the money, what would the concerned District Collector do.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued form-1 notices to Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao to appear before the court on October 29, 2021 in a contempt case for not releasing Rs 52.70 lakh, along with an interest of Rs 5.48 lakh, to be paid to all those land losers who were to be paid compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, which are pending before various districts.

The Division Bench passed the order while dealing with the contempt case filed by B Linganna and six others hailing from different districts in Telangana, seeking payment of compensation under the Land Acquisition Act.It is recalled that the Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar wrote to the High Court in June 2017 seeking its intervention in directing all the District Collectors in Telangana to furnish information pertaining to the pendency of Execution Petitions in their respective districts. 

The Government Pleader for land acquisition, Telangana gave an undertaking before the High Court on two occasions, stating that the said amount, viz., about Rs 52.70 lakh, along with an interest of Rs 5.48 lakh, would be deposited into the accounts, but the same was not released.  The bench observed that until and unless the Finance Secretary released the money, what would the concerned District Collector do.

