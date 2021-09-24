Telangana: Sarpanch held for kicking villager who questioned about drinking water problems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad district police on Thursday arrested Jaipal Reddy, the sarpanch of Damastapur village, in Marpally mandal for kicking a villager who had questioned him about pending civic issues in the village. The incident was caught on a camera and went viral on social media platforms.

On Tuesday, when the Sarpanch was settling a dispute in the mandal, one of the locals. Pittala Sreenivas, questioned him about long pending drinking water and sanitation problems and asked Reddy to solve them. Angered by this, Jaipal Reddy, who was at a distance, came running to the villager, jumped on him, kicked him repeatedly and then rained blows on his back as he fell to the ground. Reddy was stopped by other villagers at the spot.

Later, after receiving a complaint from Sreenivas, the police lodged a case, arrested Reddy and sent him to judicial remand on Thursday.