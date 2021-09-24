TREDA Property Show from October 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TREDA Property Show will soon be back in the city, offering customers varied kinds of properties, from across the length and breadth of Hyderabad as well as the rest of Telangana. The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) announced the 11th edition of the TREDA Property Show, which will be held from October 1 to 3 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The TREDA Property Show, being organised by the real estate community consisting of developers, builders and promoters is a one-stop destination for buyers and sellers to interact and explore buying and selling options of a wide range of properties. Over 100 builders, developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their offerings at the upcoming property show.

Real estate companies would be displaying their range of properties apartments, villas, plots, farm lands suited to various classes of customers. Financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Canara Bank will offer their home loan products.