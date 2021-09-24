STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veterinarian rape and murder: SHO goes over details of ‘encounter’

The counsel then asked him why this fact was not mentioned in the case diary, to which he said he was busy at the time.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter, Police

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Sreedhar Kumar, who was the SHO of Shadnagar police station at the time of the rape and murder of a veterinarian and the subsequent death of the four accused in an ‘encounter’, deposed before the Supreme Court commission for the second day on Thursday. The counsel for the commission questioned him on several aspects of the ‘encounter.

When the SHO said that the accused were arrested at 5 pm and the recording of their confession began at 5.20 pm on November 29, 2019, the counsel asked if the police executed the arrest memos, did the medical examination of the accused, issued notices to their relatives informing of their arrest, and sent a requisition for pancha witnesses within a short period of time. Kumar said that he was only aware of the panch witnesses and not of the other matters.

When asked if he had inquired about the ages of the accused, he said that the huge crowds gathered during their arrest prevented him from doing so. The counsel then asked him why this fact was not mentioned in the case diary, to which he said he was busy at the time.

Veterinarian rape and murder encounter
