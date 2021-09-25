STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asifabad villagers stage stir seeking bridge in their area

During the protest, the villagers alleged that they were suffering a lot due to the absence of a proper bridge.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Scores of people belonging to Dinda village in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district staged a protest here on Friday, demanding that the State government construct a bridge across the river in their area immediately. As part of the protest, the villagers entered the local river and staged a jala deeksha.

During the protest, the villagers alleged that they were suffering a lot due to the absence of a proper bridge. “During monsoon, our village would be completely cut off from the main land, leaving us in dire straits,” they added. The villagers said that though they government had previously sanctioned Rs 2 crore for a bridge, the authorities have not commenced the construction of it yet.
 

