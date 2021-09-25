STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diwakar Reddy calls on KCR

Meanwhile, in an informal talk with reporters later, Diwakar Reddy said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had suffered a lot after the bifurcation of erstwhile AP.

JC Diwakar Reddy

Former MP JC Diwakar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who used to be a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu cabinet, called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s chambers in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. This is the first time that Diwakar Reddy has met Rao, after the latter became CM. 

Meanwhile, in an informal talk with reporters later, Diwakar Reddy said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had suffered a lot after the bifurcation of erstwhile AP. Diwakar Reddy said he would leave AP and live in Telangana. He said that the present form of politics was not healthy there.
 

