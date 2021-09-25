STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure timely completion of lift irrigation schemes: KCR to MLAs

Speaking on the occasion, KCR told the legislators that the construction of both the irrigation projects would begin soon.

Published: 25th September 2021

MLAs Chanti Kranti Kiran, K Manik Rao and Bhupal Reddy pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Friday. Minister Harish Rao is also seen

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A day after the Irrigation Department accorded administrative approval to the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Friday, advised elected representatives from the district to utilise the services of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who handled Irrigation portfolio in the first KCR ministry, for the timely completion of the two projects.

The two lift irrigation schemes, which will come up in Sangareddy district, are expected to provide the much-awaited respite to farmers in backward areas of Narayanakhed and Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies. 

After the government provided administrative approval to the two projects, Chanti Kranti, Manik Rao and Bhupal Reddy — the legislators of Andole, Zaheerabad and Narayankhed constituencies respectively — met the Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Friday and thanked him for the decision. Harish Rao was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR told the legislators that the construction of both the irrigation projects would begin soon. “As elected representatives from Sangareddy district, it is your responsibility to monitor the works. You should ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timeframe,” KCR told the MLAs and urged Harish to oversee the construction of the two schemes.

Speaking to Express, Andole MLA Chanti Kranti said that their Assembly constituency, which had been witnessing severe discrimination for several years, was finally going to get justice. 

