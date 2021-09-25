STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court modifies orders of single judge 

The managing committee yet again filed an appeal, wherein the division bench modified the single judge order and set aside the stay on the no-confidence proceedings.

Published: 25th September 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar modified the order passed in a contempt case pertaining to the clashes between the president and secretary of the Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society.

It may be recalled that the secretary of the Society, Murali Mukund, was suspended from his post and he had filed a writ petition in the court against the suspension orders.  A single judge bench had granted stay on the same.

In the meantime, the management committee of the Society, represented by its president B Ravindranath, moved a no-confidence motion against the secretary and served the proceedings issued by the Registrar and Commissioner of Co-operative Societies, calling a meeting on September 19. 

The management committee also filed an appeal on the orders of the single judge. While hearing the appeal case, a division bench stayed the single judge’s order on September 15.Murali Mukund then filed a contempt case, challenging the no-confidence motion, wherein the single judge warned the Registrar for going ahead with the no-confidence proceedings. The judge also stayed the proceedings. 

The managing committee yet again filed an appeal, wherein the division bench modified the single judge order and set aside the stay on the no-confidence proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp