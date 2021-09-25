Telangana High Court modifies orders of single judge 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar modified the order passed in a contempt case pertaining to the clashes between the president and secretary of the Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society.

It may be recalled that the secretary of the Society, Murali Mukund, was suspended from his post and he had filed a writ petition in the court against the suspension orders. A single judge bench had granted stay on the same.

In the meantime, the management committee of the Society, represented by its president B Ravindranath, moved a no-confidence motion against the secretary and served the proceedings issued by the Registrar and Commissioner of Co-operative Societies, calling a meeting on September 19.

The management committee also filed an appeal on the orders of the single judge. While hearing the appeal case, a division bench stayed the single judge’s order on September 15.Murali Mukund then filed a contempt case, challenging the no-confidence motion, wherein the single judge warned the Registrar for going ahead with the no-confidence proceedings. The judge also stayed the proceedings.

The managing committee yet again filed an appeal, wherein the division bench modified the single judge order and set aside the stay on the no-confidence proceedings.