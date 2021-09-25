STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals obstruct funeral near residential area in Khammam

Meanwhile, the scene escalated quickly when a youngster belonging to Ambedkar Colony, sat on top of the pyre, in protest.

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Ambedkar Colony in Vemsoor mandal on Friday when a group of local residents obstructed the family members of a deceased person from cremating the body near their houses.
The locals said that though the State government and the authorities concerned have already constructed a new vaikunta dhamma at Vemsoor mandal headquarters, people were still coming to Ambedkar Colony for cremating bodies of deceased persons at the old burial ground, for convenience.

A youngster, belonging to
Ambedkar Colony in Vemsoor
mandal, sits on top of a pyre
that was arranged in his area
for the funeral of a person

When a similar incident was about to take place on Friday as well, a group of irked local residents rushed to the spot and obstructed the family members of the deceased from cremating the body there. As a result, a minor scuffle broke out between the two groups.

Meanwhile, the scene escalated quickly when a youngster belonging to Ambedkar Colony, sat on top of the pyre, in protest. On learning about the scuffle, village elders arrived at the spot, interacted with the two groups and brought the situation under control. After much discussions, the local residents allowed them to conduct the funeral.

