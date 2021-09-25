Opposition subjects should also be up for debate: CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS government has decided to highlight its achievements in 10 sectors, including IT, industries and SC welfare, in the seven-day State Legislature session, which commenced on Friday. As per the tentative timetable, the Legislature session would conclude on October 5, just in time for festivals like Dasara and Bathukamma, which are to begin on October 7.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, during the Business Advisory Commission (BAC) meeting on Friday, requested State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to debate the subjects suggested by the government as well as the Opposition in the ongoing Assembly session.

“The government can run the Assembly for any number of days, but the session should be meaningful. The House should not become a platform for wrestling competitions. It should instead establish great traditions in the conduct of proceedings and the Speaker should take measures in that direction,” the Chief Minister suggested.

Two Bills tabled in Assembly

The State government tabled two Bills in the Assembly on Friday — the first one to enhance the housing infrastructure in the State, and the second, to facilitate Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University to offer multidisciplinary degree and diploma programmes in the field of Horticulture and Forestry.

The Bills will replace the Ordinances issued by the government. The proposal to amend the Telangana Housing Board Act, 1956, arose with the pressing need to develop the housing infrastructure in the State.



The main objectives of the second Bill are to bring out qualified forestry professionals for conservation and sustainable management of forest resources, develop appropriate methods through research for the propagation and plantation of crops to meet the demand, extension of training to farmers, networking and partnership with similar institutions to synergise learning and develop Agro-Forestry and Horti-Silviculture models suitable for different agro-ecological situations.

Condolences offered

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy condoled the death of legislators of the House, who had passed away recently. They are Kunja Bojji (Bhadrachalam), Azmeera Chandulal (Mulug), Kethiri Sai Reddy, (Huzurabad), Kunja Biksham (Burgampahad), M Satyanarayana Rao (Karimnagar), Macharla jagannadham (Wardhannapet), R Muthyam Reddy (Ramayampet), B Sitaramaiah (Sujathanagar) and Chekuri Kasaiah (Kothagudem)

CM reaches Delhi for three-day visit

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrived in Delhi for a three-day visit. He travelled to the capital on a special flight from Begumpet on Friday. The Chief Minister will meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday, participate in the Union Home Ministry’s meeting on Sunday and meet Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal on the same day. He will return to Hyderabad on Sunday. Rao will take up the issues pertaining to irrigation and paddy procurement with the Union Ministers and submit memorandums to them. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, TRS MP J Santosh Kumar and State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar too accompanied the Chief Minister to Delhi

KCR agreed to rebuild masjid at Secretariat, says Akbaruddin

MIM floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured him that the masjid in Secretariat would be reconstructed by the government. Akbaruddin tweeted after meeting the Chief Minister on Friday: “Today Had A Detailed Discussion With CM KCR Sahab & MAUD Minister @KTRTRS Sahab In TS Assembly, CM Has Recalled His Promise And Reassured That Masjid In Secretariat Will Be Reconstructed On The Same Place With Its Dignity & Amberpet Ek Khana Masjid Will Also Be Reconstructed Soon [sic].”

CONSTITUTION CLUB

The Chief Minister said that the government would set up a Constitution Club in Hyderabad for MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other peoples’ representatives. The proposed club should become a platform for healthy debates and sharing of knowledge, he said. Rao also said that the rank of the Legislature Secretary would be enhanced. The Legislature secretary should enjoy the status of Union Cabinet secretary, the Chief Minister said

FOREIGN TOURS

The Chief Minister suggested that the MLAs and MLCs be taken on a Delhi tour in order to improve the sanctity of the Assembly. Stressing the need for Assembly committees to convene regularly, Rao said that the members of various Legislative Committees should tour India and foreign countries to learn new practices

FOUR BILLS

Speaking to the media afterwards, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that the government would introduce four to five Bills this session. Out of these Bills, two would replace the Ordinances, the Minister said

BJP NOT INVITED

In a first, members from the BJP were not invited to the BAC meeting. “It is up to the Speaker to invite the BJP to the BAC meeting,” the Legislative Affairs Minister said

Debate sought on these topics...

TRS

 Development of IT sector

 Industries

 Haritha Haram

 Agriculture

 Dalit Bandhu scheme

AIMIM

 Development of Old City

 Minorities welfare

CONGRESS

 Unemployed youth and their issues

 Dalit Bandhu scheme

 River water issues

 Education

 Podu agriculture and Forest Rights Acts

 Agriculture and related issues

 Medical and Health

 Dharani portal

 Progress of irrigation projects and expenditure

 Price hike

 Law and order

 Drugs and liquor related issues

Cabinet sub-committee discusses podu land row

The Cabinet sub-committee formed to discuss the podu land issues between farmers and forest department officials met on Friday. No final decision was taken by the panel, comprising Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Spl Principal Secretary Shanthi Kumari and others