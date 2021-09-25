Revanth keeping me out of party events: Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy lashed out at party president A Revanth Reddy during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday.

The MLA alleged that Revanth did not inform him about his Zaheerabad tour. “The TPCC chief did not even inform former minister J Geetha Reddy about the cricket match planned in her segment,” Jayaprakash Reddy alleged.

He said that leaders should not try to build up individual charisma, as the Congress culture would not accept it. He lamented that though he was working hard for the party, he was being humiliated. “If I wanted to join the TRS, who will prevent me,” he asked.