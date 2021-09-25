STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS High Court dismisses IAS officer’s plea

Srilakshmi’s counsel wanted the court to defer the hearing on the case till the dispute on the boundary between OMC and its rival mining companies on the Andhra-Karnataka border is resolved.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Judge, Justice Shameem Akthar dismissed the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer Y Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case. She approached the High Court, to call for records and direct the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, to conduct hearing on charges and discharge applications, only after the CBI files its Final Report under Section 173 of CrPC. with respect to the ‘inter-State boundary dispute’. 

After hearing arguments at length, the bench opined that ‘it is apt to observe that the subject Calendar Case is of the year 2012. Though nine years have lapsed, the case is still at the stage of hearing on framing of charges and discharge application(s). While it is important to give adequate opportunity to the accused to defend her case following the principle of fair trial, it’s equally important to ensure that proceedings in a criminal case cannot be stalled on flimsy grounds.”

