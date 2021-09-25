Warangal girl bags 20th rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The UPSC Civil Services Examination aspirants from Telangana reaped a rich harvest with two of them finishing among the top 100 when the results were declared on Friday. P Srija, a resident of Hyderabad, cracked the prestigious exam in the first attempt to bag All India Ranking (AIR) 20 while emerging as the State topper. Srija, who originally hails from Warangal, completed her MBBS from Osmania Medical College in 2019.

Want to serve society, says TS topper

P Srija

Thrilled at achieving All India Ranking (AIR) 20 in very first attempt in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which also helped her emerge as the State topper, P Srija attributed her success to the encouragement given by her parents.Srija’s father Srinivas is a senior sales manager in a two-wheeler company while her mother Latha works as a nurse in Jangaon.“I felt very happy. The credit for my achievement goes to my father and mother for supporting and encouraging me,” she said.

The Hyderabadi girl, who originally hails from Warangal, is also an MBBS graduate from Osmania Medical College. “I am interested in serving society. That is the reason why I have chosen civils,” she said.

Yashwant Kumar Reddy is another aspirant from Telangana to achieve a top-100 ranking. Yashwant, who secured AIR 93, told Express: “I was hoping to perform well in the exams. But a rank in the top 100 came as a surprise.”

Meanwhile, Richa Kulkarni and P Gouthami, both of whom are also residents of Hyderabad, cracked the prestigious exam in their very first attempt and secured AIR 134 and 317 respectively.Students from many coaching institutes from the State, including CBS Academy, 21st Century IAS Academy and Analog IAS Institute secured All India Rankings.