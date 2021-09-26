STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Affection matters, not earnings’: BJP leader Eatala Rajender

Responding to TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy’s comments against himself, Rajender said Reddy should understand that it was only after his resignation that Reddy became eligible to enter Pragathi Bhavan

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former health minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender made an emotional speech while participating in a rally organised by residents of Mallannapally in Veenavanka mandal on Saturday.
“I am living for my people. When I die, they will shed tears for me, and I will carry on living in their memories. How much I earn does not matter, how much affection I gain from people is important,” he said.

On the occasion, some local TRS leaders and villagers joined the BJP in presence of Rajender. Responding to TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy’s comments against himself, Rajender said Reddy should understand that it was only after his resignation that Reddy became eligible to enter into Pragathi Bhavan. 
He said TRS leaders who were criticising him over lack of development in the Huzurabad constituency should see the check dams constructed across Veenavanka Vagu, which provided farmers water for 365 days a year.

He alleged that benefits of the Dalit Bandhu scheme were not being provided to SC families who were connected to the BJP, and he would fight for the families to ensure that they get the benefits. Rajender further alleged that TRS Ministers who were touring Huzurabad were making the constituency a safe haven for consuming liquor.

