Dalit Bandhu to be the new cash cow

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Dalit Bandhu scheme, which the TRS government believes will change the lives of SCs in Telangana, has already become a hit in Huzurabad. After the government started implementing the flagship programme as a pilot project in the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency, scores of SCs in the segment received the aid. Reportedly, most of them are preferring to set up dairy units with the Dalit Bandhu assistance. One beneficiary belonging to Illndakunta mandal even went to Haryana and purchased buffaloes that provide more milk when compared to local varieties.

According to officials, SCs in Huzurabad have opened at least four dairy units with Haryana buffaloes.

Speaking to Express, District Collector RV Karnan said that of the total 21,000 Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in the constituency, 2,000 have opted to set up dairy units.

SC couple Kothuri Jaya and Mogili, reportedly the first Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to set up a dairy unit with the financial aid, are ready to open their dream business establishment. “Scores of beneficiaries are planning to set up dairy units since they provide good returns in a short time. After noticing the enthusiasm of beneficiaries, Karimnagar and Vijaya diaries have also come forward to help them establish the units,” the Collector adds.

Members of Karimnagar Dairy have been helping the new entrepreneurs purchase good quality cows. Apart from providing proper guidance, the Karimnagar Dairy also helps the SCs get access to eminent veterinary doctors to check on the health of the cattle before making the purchase.When Express spoke to a few members of the Karimnagar Dairy they said that most people prefer Haryana buffaloes since they provide at least 12 litres of milk daily. Apart from this, the KMPL is also holding medical camps for cattle every three months. Dalit Bandhu dairy unit owners who have taken membership in the Karimnagar Dairy will also get benefits of ‘Kalyanamastu’ scheme for the wedding of their daughters.

KARIMNAGAR DAIRY LENDS HELPING HAND

Members of Karimnagar Dairy have been helping the new entrepreneurs purchase good quality cows. Apart from providing proper guidance, the Karimnagar Dairy also helps the SCs get access to eminent veterinary doctors to check on the health of the cattle before making the purchase. When Express spoke to a few members of the Karimnagar Dairy they said that most people prefer Haryana buffaloes since they provide at least 12 litres of milk daily. Apart from this, the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPL) is also holding medical camps for cattle every three months