STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad School Parents’ Association moves Telangana High Court seeking fee regulation

The petitioner further submitted that the neighbouring State of AP had established the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission for the purpose.

Published: 26th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad School Parents’ Association, represented by its joint secretary K Venkat Sainath, has filed a PIL at the Telangana High Court seeking the court to direct the State government to establish a regulatory mechanism in the State for regulating fee structures of private, unaided schools.

The PIL contends that the absence of a regulatory mechanism gives rise to private unaided schools getting arbitrary discretion powers to determine tuition fee and other fee components, in violation of Article 14 and Article 21A of the constitution, and also in violation of provisions of Telangana Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1983 and Telangana Education Act, 1982. The PIL seeks to direct the respondents — Principal Secretary, School Education Department and the Director of School Education — to come up with the regulatory mechanism, to prevent profiteering and commercialisation in school education.

The petitioner further submitted that the neighbouring State of AP had established the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission for the purpose. Further, the AP government had issued GO Ms. No. 53 dated 24 August, 2021, whereby fee structure for nursery to class X in private unaided schools was fixed for three academic years starting from 2021-2022. Further, liberty is given to private unaided schools to approach the Commission to enhance school fee with valid reasons, in accordance with expenditure incurred by them.

The petitioner prayed to the court to direct the respondents herein to modify the GO Rt. No. 75, dated 28 June, 2021, whereby 40 per cent of tuition fee can be collected by private unaided schools for the academic year 2021-22 as Covid-19 relief, and publish in public domain the report of the Thirupathi Rao Committee constituted by the government in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp