People are saying, Wah! Kya Park Hai!

S Raja Reddy

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Gandi Ramanna Park in Nirmal town has become a major hangout spot for local residents. After its inauguration in December 2020, most denizens have been thronging the park on holidays and weekends to spend quality time with their dear ones. Spread over 970.24 hectares in the heart of the town, the authorities decided to set up recreational spots in 60 acres of the park land back in 2017-18.

After its inauguration, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy advised the officials concerned to set up such spots in at least one-third of the park area to attract more visitors.

As per his instructions, the officials made special arrangements and gave the park a facelift. Apart from building hangout sheds, the officials have also set up swings and slide climbers for kids.

The park is also a house to many deers since it has a special rehabilitation centre for the animal. The officials have also arranged special walking tracks for senior citizens and joggers. It has also helped the department concerned get good revenues. So far, the officials have received `15.2 lakh as entry and parking fees.

It may be mentioned here that since the park is located close to the Monkey Rescue, Rehabilitation and Sterilisation Centre near Chincholi village, the first-of-its-kind centre too has been witnessing a good footfall since the past few months.