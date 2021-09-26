Request for seed research centre in Telangana gets traction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) said that it would examine ways to set up a seed research centre at Kodad in Nalgonda district.

The NSRTC said this in response to an RTI query filed by activist Jalagam Sudheer. NSRTC joint secretary Aswin Kumar told Sudheer that the request for setting up a seed research centre in Telangana has been received.

He said that they would examine the same and give a reply shortly.

Sudheer had earlier requested the Prime Minister’s Office to set up a seed research centre in Karimnagar, Adilabad or Kodad.