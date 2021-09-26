STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM meets Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, raises Rayalaseema LIS issue

Accompanied by erstwhile Mahbubnagar district MLAs including former Minister C Laxma Reddy, the CM submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao calls on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Saturday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao calls on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the second time this month and reportedly discussed the gazette notification and inter-State river water disputes.

Rao said that if the proposed Rayalaseema lift scheme of Andhra Pradesh is completed and excess drawal of Krishna water through Pothireddypadu continued, projects in erstwhile Mahbubnagar would go bone dry. 

Rao reportedly discussed the projects of the State, which were operationalised yet listed under Schedule-2 of the gazette notification as “unapproved”. However, there is no official communication from the CMO on what Rao discussed with the Union Minister.

Later, Shekhawat tweeted: “Hon’ble CM of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao paid a courtesy visit to my Camp Office today. As we look forward to the effective implementation of #JalJeevanMission’s #HarGharJal in all states, various issues regarding the same in Telangana, among others were discussed.” 

