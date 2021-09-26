Telangana Congress panel backs Rahul Gandhi as AICC president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Political Affairs Committee of the TPCC, on Saturday, passed a resolution backing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC president. During the meeting chaired by AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore, the party decided to launch a series of protests from October 2 on the issue of unemployment.

Briefing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and other leaders said that the party would continue to demand the resolution of the podu lands row.

Other matters to be raised by the TPCC includes the installation of a BR Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta and Rajiv Gandhi statue at Dilsukhnagar. Resolutions to this effect were adopted during the meeting.