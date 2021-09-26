STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress panel backs Rahul Gandhi as AICC president

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and other leaders said that the party would continue to demand the resolution of the podu lands row.  

Published: 26th September 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Political Affairs Committee of the TPCC, on Saturday, passed a resolution backing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC president. During the meeting chaired by AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore, the party decided to launch a series of protests from October 2 on the  issue of unemployment.

Briefing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and other leaders said that the party would continue to demand the resolution of the podu lands row.  

Other matters to be raised by the TPCC includes the installation of a BR Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta and Rajiv Gandhi statue at Dilsukhnagar. Resolutions to this effect were adopted during the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp