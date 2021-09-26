Telangana only state that gives financial aid to 69.7 lakh farmers: Pocharam

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, on Saturday, said that if a worldwide survey on agriculture schemes was conducted, Telangana would be the only State that was financially supporting 69.70 lakh farmers through the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Srinivas Reddy, along with Ministers T Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy, took part in an ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ for the Reddy community at Jammikunta. They also laid the foundation stone for a community building for Reddys in Huzurabad on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering, the Speaker said, “The Telangana government has been purchasing every grain of produce from farmers and implementing welfare schemes, cutting across party lines.” scheme is only in Telangana. Harish Rao said that the Huzurabad bypoll was a battle between dharma and adharma, and that voters should choose the development-friendly TRS party.

