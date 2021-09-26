STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Revenue staffer verbally abuses SC woman

Koppula Anusha had applied for a caste certificate a week ago, which she needed for her daughter’s higher education.

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  A Scheduled Caste (SC) woman was verbally abused by a revenue staffer at a Tahsildar’s office in the district on Saturday.

She had been visiting the office every day over the past one week for the same. Irked by her persistence, K Venkateswarulu, a revenue staffer, asked her not to come to the office every day.

She then asked him to return her application, but he instead abused her with slurs. Anusha appealed to the District Collector to take action against him.

