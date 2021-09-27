Congress asks Telangana government for audit of Covid deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress has asked the government to provide factual death certificates after completing audit of Covid-19 deaths, indicating specific reasons for the death so that families can get compensation by the Union government.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday demanded the State government to immediately take up a comprehensive audit of Covid-19 deaths, so as to enable the families of the deceased to get compensation of `50,000 being provided by Centre.

Sravan explained that while more than 1.2 lakh people had died of Covid-19 in the State in both the first and second waves, the Telangana government had reported just 3,912 deaths to hide its failures. He appealed to the CM to come up with an audit of Covid-19 deaths, so that families of victims would get some relief in the form of compensation.