STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress asks Telangana government for audit of Covid deaths

Sravan explained that while more than 1.2 lakh people had died of Covid-19 in the State in both the first and second waves, the Telangana government had reported just 3,912 deaths to hide its failures

Published: 27th September 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress has asked the government to provide factual death certificates after completing audit of Covid-19 deaths, indicating specific reasons for the death so that families can get compensation by the Union government.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday demanded the State government to immediately take up a comprehensive audit of Covid-19 deaths, so as to enable the families of the deceased to get compensation of `50,000 being provided by Centre.

Sravan explained that while more than 1.2 lakh people had died of Covid-19 in the State in both the first and second waves, the Telangana government had reported just 3,912 deaths to hide its failures. He appealed to the CM to come up with an audit of Covid-19 deaths, so that families of victims would get some relief in the form of compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana covid death covid death audit Congress
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp