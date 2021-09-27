Khammam’s rich archery tradition dying from government apathy

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Lack of equipment and proper grounds are hindering athletes who pursue archery in the erstwhile Khammam district, which has a history of producing top quality archers. Until 2015, the erstwhile district has produced four international medalists and 50 national medalists in the sport.

However, since then, there has been no encouragement for those who pursue the sport from the TRS government in terms of allotment of funds. As a result, the sport has taken a backseat and there have been no international or even national participant from the district for the past three years.

There are two sports schools and three archery academies in the erstwhile district which have facilities for archery -- one in Khammam, and one each in Kinnerasani, Kachnapally, Dammapeta and Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

As many as 100 students are staying in sports schools and academies, including about 20 girls. Before 2015, their talents in archery were given priority for admissions into the schools. But now, students are getting admissions based on recommendations, and as a result, failing to match up to their predecessors’ performances at the national and international level.

According to a senior sportsperson, shortage of high standard equipment is one of the reasons for the same, with the existing equipment only being on par with national standards, rather than international.

Lack of grounds is also affecting the spodt. For instance, the ground in Kachanapally sports school is not in a usable condition. Likewise, there are no separate grounds at Bhadrachalam and Dammapeta gurukula academies.

There is also no coach at the Sports Authority India facility in Khammam town. Erstwhile Khammam district archery association secretary Putta Shankaraiah said, ‘’We have naturally talented archery players but they don’t have the right equipment.” He appealed to the State government to focus on developing the required facilities.