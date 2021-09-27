STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scheduled Caste man’s dreams take flight, all thanks to Dalit Bandhu scheme

Rachapalli Shankar, till recently, never thought that his long-cherished dream of owning a car would come true.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Rachapalli Shankar, till recently, never thought that his long-cherished dream of owning a car would come true. But thanks to the State government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme, the 37-year-old man now owns a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. After hiring it to Jammikunta ZPTC member Sri Ram Shyam, Shankar is now earning Rs 25,000 per month.

An overwhelmed Shankar says that the government’s flagship programme changed the lives of him and his family members for good. Shankar was one among the 15 beneficiaries who received Dalit Bandhu cheques from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself on the day the scheme was launched in Huzurabad on August 16.

Soon after receiving benefits of the SC scheme, Shankar and his family found a way to earn a steady income. Shankar hails from an SC family in Huzurabad and worked as a car driver, earning just `8,000 per month. “It was not for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, my family would still be struggling to make both ends meet,” Shankar says.

“Now, a festive mood has gripped our family. We will always be thankful to KCR for providing us the much-awaited respite,” Shankar added. As many as 14,371 beneficiaries in Huzurabad have already received the benefits of Dalit Bandhu. Most of them are planning to set up business establishments that will help them in the long run.

14K SCs get benefits

As many as 14,371 beneficiaries in Huzurabad have already received the benefits of Dalit Bandhu. Most of them are planning to set up business establishments. The Collector said that the remaining beneficiaries will get the money soon

