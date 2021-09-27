STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teen found dead in farm well in Telangana's Warangal

On Sunday morning, a few local farmers found the body in the agricultural well and informed the police.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A teenager was found dead in an agricultural well on the outskirts of Muthojipeta village in Narsampet mandal, on Sunday morning. The deceased person has been identified as Darawat Raju Kumar, 17, a resident of Ippal thanda. Police are yet to confirm how he died.

According to sources, Raju Kumar left home three days ago without informing anyone. His family members soon registered a complaint at the local police station. On Sunday morning, a few local farmers found the body in the agricultural well and informed the police.

