Telangana FM Harish Rao tears into Centre over paddy procurement

Harish also pointed out that the lives of farmers in Telangana changed after the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Lambasting the Central government for allegedly interfering in matters related to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left for Delhi to change the attitude of the Union government on two issues — the purchase of paddy and management control on KLIS.

Harish also pointed out that the lives of farmers in Telangana changed after the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. “While the State government is helping ryots grow the crops they want, the Centre is leaving them in the lurch by not procuring paddy produce,” the Finance Minister said while addressing the gathering after distributing Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at  Palamakula village on Sunday.

He also pointed out that the Chief Minister would return only after resolving these issues. “Ours is a government for the farmers. We have done a lot for their welfare. Ours is the only government that provides investment subsidy to Yasangi crops,” Harish added.

