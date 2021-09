By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government postponed the e-auctioning of 35 prime plots in Khanamet and Puppalaguda, which was scheduled for September 27 and 28.

The government, in August, had issued a notification for the e-auction of government land parcels. Nine plots (22.79 acres) at Khanamet village in Serilingampally mandal and 26 plots (94.56 acres) in Puppalaguda village, Gandipet mandal, totaling 117 acres were set to go under the hammer.