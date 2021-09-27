STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government will revive TSRTC’s finances soon: Nizamabad MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan

Speaking to the media, Goverdhan said that they were devising strategies to overcome the predicament and help the RTC earn profits.

Representation image for TSRTC

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Asserting that the State government will resolve the TSRTC’s financial issues in just four months, Nizamabad (Rural) MLA and corporation’s new chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s aim was to save the RTC from collapse.

“KCR is focused on ensuring that the corporation overcomes its losses. He is not even considering privatisation of RTC,” the legislator said during his visit to Nizamabad on Sunday.

It may be recalled that Goverdhan, on September 22, had said KCR, during a review meeting, warned that the State government would privatise the corporation if it is not back on track and starts earning profits within three to four months.  

Speaking to the media, Goverdhan said that they were devising strategies to overcome the predicament and help the RTC earn profits. He also mentioned that the government will resolve all issues being faced by RTC employees in the coming few days.

