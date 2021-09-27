STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Rains pay another deadly visit to Hanuman Nagar

When Express visited the colony, most of the houses were in the midst of water.

Houses in Hanuman Nagar under a sheet of water after Saturday night’s rains, at Tattianaram in Hyderabad

Houses in Hanuman Nagar under a sheet of water after Saturday night’s rains, at Tattianaram in Hyderabad | S Senbagapandiyan

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: Rains and floods are recurrent visitors at Hanuman Nagar in Tattianaram. Even before the residents of the colony could recover from the cataclysmic effect of the recent floods, another bout of heavy rain on Saturday night has brought them to their knees.

When Express visited the colony, most of the houses were in the midst of water. The residents were going off the deep end, calling people’s representatives names for turning a blind eye to their plight. A few youngsters were even seen catching fish from the floodwaters.

“Nobody cares about us. The people’s representatives visit us and pay lip sympathy. Their assurances are not backed by action. We have to live with buzzing mosquitoes and slushy roads for at least another fortnight,” says Kumudini Ben, a resident of the colony.

The residents wonder why the officials and MLAs don’t pay any attention to the flood problem, considering how often it affects their colony. “We have rains and floods here quite often. Our colony is the first to get marooned off, and yet, no one considers it a matter of priority,” says another resident, Srinivas. He adds that though they had brought the concern to the notice of Ibrahimpatnam MLA M Kishanreddy and local councillors, nothing was done to fix it.  

For the last two years, rainwater is being let out into Hanuman Nagar from the neighbouring Autonagar. The water cannot recede as the pipes meant to draw it are placed at a height. “This height has to be decreased for water to move out through the pipes,” suggested Krishna, a resident.

