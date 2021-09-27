Telangana records 170  new Covid cases, no deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 170 Covid-19 cases, 259 recoveries and no deaths on Sunday, after conducting 34,200 tests. This takes the number of active cases in the State down to 4,612, the toll to 3,884, total cases to 6,65,068, total recoveries to 6,56,544, while the toll remains at 3,912.

According to the media bulletin released on Sunday, with 68 cases, the GHMC area recorded the most number of cases in the State on Sunday. This was followed by Karimnagar (18) and Rangareddy (10).

Telangana’s case fatality rate stands at 0.58 per cent against the national average of 1.3 per cent and the State’s recovery rate is 98.71 per cent, while the country’s average is 97.74 per cent.