Telangana government puts officials on high alert as Cyclone Gulab crosses Andhra, Odisha

Published: 27th September 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gopalpur beACH, cyclone gulab

Gopalpur beach from Ganjam district before Cyclone Gulab. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the IMD issuing a red alert in the wake of Cyclone Gulab crossing the coast between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who was in Delhi on Sunday, asked the District Collectors, over a teleconference, to be vigilant.

The CS directed them to be on alert as the cyclone’s impact might show in Telangana over the next two days. He asked them to set up a special control room in all the districts to monitor the flood situation.
With the Met Department issuing a red alert for north Telangana and an orange alert for south Telangana, the Collectors have been asked to work in close coordination with the police and other departments.

They were told to tackle the possibility of low-lying areas getting inundated and tanks being breached. “If necessary, you should take the services of the NDRF,” the CS said. The officials were asked to prevent people from trying to cross swollen streams. Special officers must be appointed in every mandal to avoid any human or property loss, Somesh Kumar said.  

He told the officials and staff of the GHMC to frequently monitor the rising water levels in the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs. All the Zonal Commissioners of the GHMC must be prepared to tackle possible emergencies that may arise due to heavy  rains in Hyderabad, he said. The officials have been asked to ensure the availability of boats, pumps and other necessary equipment.

