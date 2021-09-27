STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Jangaon markets hop back on the Sitaphal Express

Streets abuzz with vendors who are earning `100 to `300 for 12 pieces of custard apple

Custard apple.

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: It’s that time of the year when markets get filled with fresh and juicy custard apples (sitaphal). The markets in Jangaon district have already started witnessing a huge rush with the arrival of large quantities of custard apples.

Since the district is famous for its custard apples, people from surrounding areas are also making a beeline for Jangaon. Vendors have already opened sitaphal stalls at every nook and corner. 12 units of custard apples cost `100 to `300, depending on the size of the fruit.

Traditionally, ryots don’t grow custard apples in an organised manner. Instead, vendors find the trees in forests, pluck the fruit and sell it in markets. October is the ideal month for harvesting the fruit. While the State limping back to normalcy after the outbreak of Covid and back-to-back lockdowns, vendors are also going all out to earn some profit. They are also exporting the fruit to other States. Vendors have already opened temporary stalls along the National Highway-163 and other busy areas in Jangaon town.

Once can easily find fruit baskets stacked with custard apples in all parts of the district. Since a favourite fruit for many, motorists can be seen halting their vehicles and buying good quantities of fresh custard apples. Speaking to Express, Jangaon District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer KR Latha said that the production of custard apples increased this year as Telangana received heavy rains.

“While the flowering process takes place in July, the fruits are harvested in September-October. They mostly grow on hills. It’s mostly tribals who bring the custard apples to the markets. The Jangaon vendors are also exporting the fruit to other States such as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The price of the fruit is likely to skyrocket soon,” Latha added. M Bhagyamma, a vendor, said that she arrives in Jangaon town around this time every year to sell fresh custard apples.

