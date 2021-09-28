Another bout of showers awaits Telangana, CM holds review meeting

By Express News Service

Telangana braces for cyclone emergencies

The State government declared a holiday for Tuesday. All schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed.

The GHMC has set up 195 monsoon emergency teams, 139 static teams, and two special teams at each location

Another 71 teams and 33 mobile teams have been readied by the CRMP

237 pump sets, 2 boats per zone, 8 boats on standby

45 JCBs deployed and 55 power saws sanctioned to cut down broken trees

Degree and engineering examinations scheduled for Sept 28 and 29 deferred

JNTU-H exams scheduled for Monday postponed Helpline

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, September 27, 2021, said that the deep depression over south of Odisha and adjoining north of Andhra Pradesh has moved westwards. “It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a depression and a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 24 hours,” it said. According to the IMD forecast, heavy rain is likely in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts on Tuesday. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, may also occur at isolated places in all the districts.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 118.8 mm was recorded at Kamepalle in Khammam. The highest temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nagula Vancha in Khammam and the lowest temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius was experienced at Bantwaram in Vikarabad.

Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar has directed the municipal authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rains in Hyderabad. During a teleconference, Kumar said that steps must be taken to evacuate citizens living in flood-prone areas to safer places, if the need arose. He instructed the officials to evacuate flood victims to rehabilitation centres set up in each GHMC zone. He also directed them to set up mobile Annapurna canteens and provide meals to the needy. “Clear broken trees and collapsed power poles to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the city,” he told the officials.

n Hyderabad; officials inspect the ICU of

Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital after its

false ceiling came crashing down, late on Sunday night

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting with the officials concerned about heavy rains in Telangana and took stock of the situation, on Monday. Rao, who is in Delhi now, directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take all necessary precautionary measures.

Karimnagar

Rains lashed Karimnagar and Sircilla districts, bringing misery and privation to the pole. Shantinagar in Sircilla and the market yard in Karimnagar have been inundated yet again

Khammam

With the downpour continuing in the erstwhile Khammam district, many tanks and small streams are overflowing, cutting off road connectivity in some areas. Paddy crop in thousands of acres has been submerged in a few villages

Adilabad

Heavy rains in the erstwhile Adilabad district have submerged low-lying areas and filled up irrigation projects to the brim, necessitating the release of water downstream from Kadam, Sathnala, Mathadi reservoirs

Medak

For the first time in the last two decades, the Singur project has received heavy inflows, forcing the officials to lift gates several times to let off the floodwaters downstream.

TWO MORE GATES OF OSMANSAGAR LIFTED

With heavy rains in the catchment areas, two more gates of the Osmansagar (Gandipet) were lifted, on Monday. A total of four flood gates of the Osmansagar have been lifted so far. Meanwhile, two flood gates of the Himayatsagar have also been opened. The Osmansagar currently has 1,763.30 ft of water, as against its FTL of 1,790 ft.