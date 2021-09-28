STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As TRS boosts startups, BJP packs ’em all up, says Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Speaking at the Assembly during a discussion on ‘Progress of industries and sectors in Telangana’, Rama Rao said that it was not possible to offer government jobs to everyone.

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, September 27, 2021, claimed that Telangana was the investment destination for companies in all the sectors — right from tractors to helicopters, erra bus to electric bus, tiles to textiles, and apps to Apple maps. “This is a testament to the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the stable government of the TRS. We are competing with China by establishing the Pharma City, and with Bangladesh in the textiles sector,” he said.

Speaking at the Assembly during a discussion on ‘Progress of industries and sectors in Telangana’, Rama Rao said that it was not possible to offer government jobs to everyone. “We have no option but to invite investments in the private sector. Direct employment has been created for 19 lakh people in the State in the last seven years in the IT and industries sector. As many as 17,302 industrial units were sanctioned through the TS-iPASS. Of this, around 13,000 units have already begun operations,” Rama Rao said.

Refuting the Opposition’s allegations that the lands acquired from the poor were being allotted to pharma companies for higher prices, Rama Rao clarified that the land allotment in Pharma City had not begun yet. He, however, said that a few must sacrifice their lands for the greater good.

Slamming the Centre for its ‘non-cooperation’, the Minister said, “The TRS has a ‘start-up’ policy, but the BJP’s is a ‘pack-up’ policy.” He alleged that the Centre had failed to keep its word on setting up the Bayyaram steel factory, a railway coach factory, turmeric board and others. 

