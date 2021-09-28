Gulab’s thorny effect cripples Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of Cyclone Gulab, which made landfall near Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains pounded the whole of Telangana throughout the day and late into the night on Monday, September 27, 2021, crippling normal life and bringing the State’s road and drain infrastructure to its knees. The Met Department forecast for Tuesday also appears grim. In Hyderabad, evening traffic was held up nearly everywhere, with water surging onto the roads from overflowing drains.

A worker wades through waist-deep water, near the Begum Bazar police station in Hyderabad.

In some areas, citizens were seen risking their lives, finding ground under waist-deep water, like at Bahadurpura in Old City. The residents of Krishna Nagar also had to wade through the tricky waters. Vehicular traffic stood still along a 2-3 km stretch on the Jubilee Hills-Hitec City road. Traffic movement was very slow at many other places too — Ravindra Bharati, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and NIMS Hospital — due to waterlogging on the main roads. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday, reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and asked him to make necessary arrangements to tackle the floods.

Drainage system

The rains have proved for the umpteenth time that the city’s stormwater drain network is unable to discharge water, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas. To avoid inconvenience to regular traffic, police officials and the DRF cleared the floodwater at Krishna Nagar, Sultan Bazar, Rangmahal, Bahadurpura Junction, Allugaddabavi, Chilkalguda and Ranigunj Junction. At Chitraguda RP Road, local traffic police drained out stagnated water beside a nala under construction. Due to waterlogging on NH-44 at Manoharabad in Medak, Cyberabad traffic police advised citizens travelling towards Tupran, Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Adilabad to take a diversion at Medchal check-post.

Assembly and Council sessions were halted for three days owing to Cyclone Gulab. Both the Houses will meet on Friday, i.e., on October 1.

Techie’s body found in Neknampur lake

The body of Gopishetty Rajinikanth, a techie who slipped to his death in an overflowing open drain at Manikonda on Saturday night, was found in the midst of water hyacinths in Neknampur lake. Meanwhile, at Chaitanyapuri, an unidentified body was found, and it was moved to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy |