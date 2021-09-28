STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Heavy rains bring life to a halt in Hyderabad

Overflowing sewage, rainwater stalls movement of traffic at major junctions in Hyderabad.

Published: 28th September 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

People wade through rainwater in Krishnanagar in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | R V K Rao)

People wade through rainwater in Krishnanagar in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Under the influence of Gulab which made landfall near Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains kept pounding Telangana throughout the day late into the night on Monday, September 27, 2021, crippling normal life and bringing the rickety road and drain infrastructure to its knees.

In Hyderabad, there was no let-up from the driving rain as it beat down on the State in waves, with no respite at least for few hours. The evening home-bound traffic was held up almost everywhere in the city unable to move forward as waters surged onto the roads from overflowing drains.

At some places,  the people had to risk their lives finding ground under waist-deep water like in Bahdurpura in Old City where the youth go into buses and some even on to of them to cruise the swirling and treacherous water currents. Similar was the fate of the residents of Krishnanagar as they to had wade through the tricky waters. 

The movement of traffic was very slow at many places like Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and NIMS hospital. Vehicular movement was affected badly due to waterlogging on main roads and motorists had a tough time wading through swirling waters. 

Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development), Arvind Kumar has directed the municipal authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Gulab Telangana Kalingapatnam Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad rainfall cyclone Old City
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp