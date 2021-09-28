Heavy rains bring life to a halt in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of Gulab which made landfall near Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains kept pounding Telangana throughout the day late into the night on Monday, September 27, 2021, crippling normal life and bringing the rickety road and drain infrastructure to its knees.

In Hyderabad, there was no let-up from the driving rain as it beat down on the State in waves, with no respite at least for few hours. The evening home-bound traffic was held up almost everywhere in the city unable to move forward as waters surged onto the roads from overflowing drains.

At some places, the people had to risk their lives finding ground under waist-deep water like in Bahdurpura in Old City where the youth go into buses and some even on to of them to cruise the swirling and treacherous water currents. Similar was the fate of the residents of Krishnanagar as they to had wade through the tricky waters.

The movement of traffic was very slow at many places like Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and NIMS hospital. Vehicular movement was affected badly due to waterlogging on main roads and motorists had a tough time wading through swirling waters.



Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development), Arvind Kumar has directed the municipal authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rains in Hyderabad.