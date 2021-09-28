NGT takes Centre to task for inaction on Telangana's Palamuru irrigation works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chennai Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Monday, found fault with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for its inaction on Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) works. During the hearing of the case, the NGT wondered if mistakes happened in the implementation of the project. The bench asked the Ministry as to why it was inactive. The bench also wondered whether the regulatory body could not act upon till the NGT gave directions. The Tribunal directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Ministry to submit a detailed report on PRLIS by October 1.

While presenting their views on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, the AP advocates stated that the works related to the project were taken up only for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR). Responding to this, the NGT asserted if that was not true, action would be initiated against AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, even if he retired.

Aditya Nath Das should be held responsible for the works on Rayalaseema scheme, taken up during his stint as the CS, the Tribunal observed. However, Das will retire on September 30. The AP advocates said that they were not hiding anything and that the works were taken up only for the preparation of the DPR. The NGT has posted the case to September 30.