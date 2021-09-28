STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NGT takes Centre to task for inaction on Telangana's Palamuru irrigation works

The NGT asserted if that was not true, action would be initiated against AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, even if he retired.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

A committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the practice is being carried out in violation of the environmental clearance at Sata Dhangudi hill.

(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  Chennai Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Monday, found fault with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for its inaction on Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) works. During the hearing of the case, the NGT wondered if mistakes happened in the implementation of the project. The bench asked the Ministry as to why it was inactive. The bench also wondered whether the regulatory body could not act upon till the NGT gave directions. The Tribunal directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Ministry to submit a detailed report on PRLIS by October 1. 

While presenting their views on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, the AP advocates stated that the works related to the project were taken up only for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR). Responding to this, the NGT asserted if that was not true, action would be initiated against AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, even if he retired.

Aditya Nath Das should be held responsible for the works on Rayalaseema scheme, taken up during his stint as the CS, the Tribunal observed. However, Das will retire on September 30. The AP advocates said that they were not hiding anything and that the works were taken up only for the preparation of the DPR. The NGT has posted the case to September 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT National Green Tribunal Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme Krishna River Management Board Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp